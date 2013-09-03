Sept 3 Punch Taverns PLC : * Full year profits in line with management expectations * Q4 like-for-like net income in the core estate up 0.4% * FY average net income per pub +1.5% * Will report FY underlying EBITDA of between £210 million and £220 million * Expectations of future net income growth for the core estate remain unchanged * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here