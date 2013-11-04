UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Punch Taverns PLC : * Will announce a revised restructuring proposal during the first week of
December 2013 * Trading performance in the first 8 weeks of the current full year in line with management's expectations * Continuing to work with stakeholders towards a restructuring proposal that
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources