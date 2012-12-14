LONDON Dec 14 Punch Taverns PLC : * Profit performance in line with management expectations in 16 weeks to 8 Dec. * Average profit per pub is stable and overall profit performance is in line

with management expectations * Trading comparatives are expected to improve in the second half of the year * Level of pub failures remains in line with last year * Expect to sell c.400 non-core pubs in the current financial year * Now progressing discussions towards a financial restructuring of the business