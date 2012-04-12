* Pretax profit falls 20 pct to 33 mln stg

* Core pubs like-for-like net income falls 2.1 pct

* Says on track to meet full-year expectations

* Says reduced debt by 3 pct

April 12 UK's second largest leased pubs group Punch Taverns Plc reported a 20 percent drop in first-half profit, but said it was on track to meet its full-year profit expectations despite weak consumer market conditions.

Punch, which demerged its better-performing managed pubs division Spirit Pub last year to cut billions of pounds of debt, said its pretax profit in the 28 weeks to March 3 fell to 33 million pounds from 41 million pounds a year ago.

Punch, which plans to dispose its non-core pubs over five years, said average net income per pub rose less than a percent.

Like-for-like net income for core estate, which includes the pubs which the company plans to retain, declined 2.1 percent.

Punch said it reduced debt 3 percent during the first half, when it sold 214 pubs and other assets for 62 million pounds.

The company, which competes with Marston's Plc, Mitchells & Butlers, Greene King and JD Wetherspoon, said it remained on track to dispose between 400 and 500 non-core pubs for the full year, and a review to optimise its current capital structure was on.

"Notwithstanding the continuing challenging climate we have a clear operational plan to return the core estate to growth in the medium-term and extract maximum value from our non-core assets," Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said in a statement.

The company was looking to forge long-term partnerships with its licensees in its core estate of 3,000 leased pubs in the UK, Whiteside added.

Following the demerger of its Spirit business, the company had said it aimed to bring down the number of its pubs to about 3,000 from the current 5,004. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)