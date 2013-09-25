LONDON, Sept 25 British pub company Punch Taverns said full year profit fell by almost a quarter and that the firm could kick off a restructuring plan later this year.

Punch Taverns on Wednesday said pretax profit for the year to August 17 fell 23 percent to 49 million pounds ($78.32 million) after it reduced the size of its estate. Revenues fell 7 percent to 458 million pounds.

Like many pub firms, Punch was hit hard by the country's prolonged recession and is trying to reduce over 2 billion pounds of debt built up before the downturn. The firm cut its debt by 6 percent or 122 million pounds during the year.

The harsh trading environment has forced many of Britain's pubs to close and Punch, which has sold around 1,100 pubs since 2011, now has around 4,000.

Punch did not recommend a final dividend for the year and said it would be unable to recommend a payout to shareholders until its restructuring plans were clearer.

It hopes a restructuring plan can be launched in the fourth quarter of the 2013 calendar year. In June it proposed a new plan to reduce its debt after bond holders rejected an earlier proposal.

The company's executive chairman Stephen Billingham said the firm expected to return to underlying income growth of up to 1 percent in the 2014 financial year after it saw an improvement in the fourth quarter.