LONDON, Sept 25 British pub company Punch
Taverns said full year profit fell by almost a quarter
and that the firm could kick off a restructuring plan later this
year.
Punch Taverns on Wednesday said pretax profit for the year
to August 17 fell 23 percent to 49 million pounds ($78.32
million) after it reduced the size of its estate. Revenues fell
7 percent to 458 million pounds.
Like many pub firms, Punch was hit hard by the country's
prolonged recession and is trying to reduce over 2 billion
pounds of debt built up before the downturn. The firm cut its
debt by 6 percent or 122 million pounds during the year.
The harsh trading environment has forced many of Britain's
pubs to close and Punch, which has sold around 1,100 pubs since
2011, now has around 4,000.
Punch did not recommend a final dividend for the year and
said it would be unable to recommend a payout to shareholders
until its restructuring plans were clearer.
It hopes a restructuring plan can be launched in the fourth
quarter of the 2013 calendar year. In June it proposed a new
plan to reduce its debt after bond holders rejected an earlier
proposal.
The company's executive chairman Stephen Billingham said the
firm expected to return to underlying income growth of up to 1
percent in the 2014 financial year after it saw an improvement
in the fourth quarter.