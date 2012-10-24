* FY pretax profit down 16 pct to 64 mln pounds
* Revenue down 6 percent to 492 mln pounds
* In talks about debt restructuring
By Natalie Huet
LONDON, Oct 24 Punch Taverns said it was
in talks to restructure its debt after the leased pub group
posted a sharp drop in full-year profit, blaming Britain's wet
summer and disruption caused by a major business overhaul.
Like many British pub companies, Punch was hit hard by the
country's double-dip recession and is trying to reduce 2.1
billion pounds ($3.4 billion) of debt built up before the
economic downturn.
Punch said on Wednesday that the cost of servicing that debt
was unsustainable and it was in discussions with major
shareholders and other stakeholders o v er a restructuring.
The company spun off its managed-pubs division, Spirit Pub
, last year and plans to sell 2,000 underperforming
pubs from a total 5,000 over five years to help repay borrowing.
Punch's debt structure is complex, with debt split into two
securitised vehicles, Punch A and Punch B.
The company said it has had to tap into its cash reserves to
prevent both securitisations from breaching their debt service
cover ratios, the amount of cash flow available to meet annual
interest and principal payments on debt.
"The board believes that it is in the best interests of the
stakeholders to pursue a consensual restructuring," Punch said.
S hares in Punch Taverns were up 4 percent to 6.7 pence on
Wednesday, having fallen 7 percent the previous day.
"With earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation below our expectations and debt higher than we
forecast, our confidence in a positive outcome for shareholders
continues to diminish," Panmure Gordon analysts said in a note
to clients.
TOUGH YEAR AHEAD
Tenanted pubs, which are run by publicans who pay the
company rent and rely on it for beer supplies, have not fared as
well as managed pubs against a tough economic backdrop as they
generally have less leeway on pricing and promotional activity.
Punch Taverns' pretax profit for the year to Aug. 18 fell 16
percent to 64 million pounds. Revenue was down 6 percent to 492
million pounds.
The company said average net income per pub dropped 3.7
percent in the its core estate and that it would focus on
increasing food sales to address this.
"This coming year is going to be tough still, and we expect
it to remain negative, but we are entering year four of a
five-year plan for the core estate and our expectation is that
in year five we should start to see growth," chief executive
Roger Whiteside said.
Spirit Pub last week posted full-year sales at managed pubs
up 4.8 percent and said it was working to strengthen its brands
to offset the impact of increases in beer duty, wages and rising
commodity and energy costs.