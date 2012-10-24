* FY pretax profit down 16 pct to 64 mln pounds

* Revenue down 6 percent to 492 mln pounds

* In talks about debt restructuring

By Natalie Huet

LONDON, Oct 24 Punch Taverns said it was in talks to restructure its debt after the leased pub group posted a sharp drop in full-year profit, blaming Britain's wet summer and disruption caused by a major business overhaul.

Like many British pub companies, Punch was hit hard by the country's double-dip recession and is trying to reduce 2.1 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) of debt built up before the economic downturn.

Punch said on Wednesday that the cost of servicing that debt was unsustainable and it was in discussions with major shareholders and other stakeholders o v er a restructuring.

The company spun off its managed-pubs division, Spirit Pub , last year and plans to sell 2,000 underperforming pubs from a total 5,000 over five years to help repay borrowing.

Punch's debt structure is complex, with debt split into two securitised vehicles, Punch A and Punch B.

The company said it has had to tap into its cash reserves to prevent both securitisations from breaching their debt service cover ratios, the amount of cash flow available to meet annual interest and principal payments on debt.

"The board believes that it is in the best interests of the stakeholders to pursue a consensual restructuring," Punch said.

S hares in Punch Taverns were up 4 percent to 6.7 pence on Wednesday, having fallen 7 percent the previous day.

"With earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation below our expectations and debt higher than we forecast, our confidence in a positive outcome for shareholders continues to diminish," Panmure Gordon analysts said in a note to clients.

TOUGH YEAR AHEAD

Tenanted pubs, which are run by publicans who pay the company rent and rely on it for beer supplies, have not fared as well as managed pubs against a tough economic backdrop as they generally have less leeway on pricing and promotional activity.

Punch Taverns' pretax profit for the year to Aug. 18 fell 16 percent to 64 million pounds. Revenue was down 6 percent to 492 million pounds.

The company said average net income per pub dropped 3.7 percent in the its core estate and that it would focus on increasing food sales to address this.

"This coming year is going to be tough still, and we expect it to remain negative, but we are entering year four of a five-year plan for the core estate and our expectation is that in year five we should start to see growth," chief executive Roger Whiteside said.

Spirit Pub last week posted full-year sales at managed pubs up 4.8 percent and said it was working to strengthen its brands to offset the impact of increases in beer duty, wages and rising commodity and energy costs.