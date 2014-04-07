UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd -
* Discussions have been ongoing between and with stakeholders with a view to reaching agreement on terms of a consensual restructuring for punch a and b securitisations
* Further time will be required to finalise proposals and to permit stakeholders and their advisers to review and comment on documentation necessary to implement them.
* Issuer has today given notice convening noteholder meetings to be held on 29 april 2014 for purposes of voting on extraordinary resolutions to approve temporary waiver requests
* Waivers are necessary to avoid risk of a near-term default by borrower in respect of its obligations under punch a securitisation which is anticipated to be as early as 15 May 2014
* Requests include temporary waivers of debt service cover ratio covenant and certain other provisions of securitisation documents and, if granted, will expire at latest on 29 August 2014
* It is a condition of waivers that a restructuring is launched by 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources