(Corrects spelling of decided in headline and text)
Sept 22 Punjab National Bank :
* Board decided to explore the avenues for raising capital
through QIP/FPO/rights issue
* Source text:
Punjab National Bank has informed BSE that the Board of
Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on September 19, 2014
discussed about various options of raising capital to meet
Basle-III guidelines & also to fund the general business needs
of the Bank and decided as under:
- To explore the avenues for raising capital through
QIP/FPO/Rights Issue.
- Allotment of Shares to Employees under Employees Stock
Purchase Scheme (ESPS)/any other scheme.
- Raise Basel III compliant additional Tier-I Capital Bonds.
The Board also considered and granted in-principle approval for
spilt of existing equity shares of Face Value of Rs.10/- each
into 5 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each.
The aforesaid actions is subject to approval of the Government
of India/Share Holders/ Reserve Bank of India and such other
Statutory/Regulatory authorities as applicable.
* Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)