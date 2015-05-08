BRIEF-Trajano Iberia to propose complementary dividend of 0.14 euro/shr
* To propose complementary dividend of 0.14 euros ($0.15) per share
MUMBAI May 8 Punjab National Bank, India's fifth-biggest lender by assets, said quarterly net profit fell 62 percent as provisions for bad loans were sharply higher.
The New Delhi-based bank said standalone net profit plunged to 3.07 billion rupees ($48 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 8.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 8.36 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.55 percent from 5.97 percent in the previous quarter and 5.25 percent a year earlier. Provisions, including for bad loans, surged 79 percent to 38.34 billion rupees from a year earlier.
Shares in Punjab National Bank fell more than 6 percent after the results. ($1 = 63.9900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources