BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
Bad loans as a percentage of total loans eased to 12.53 percent at end-March, from 13.7 percent three months earlier, and 12.9 percent a year ago, the lender said in a statement.
New Delhi-based PNB, India's fourth-biggest lender by assets, had posted a net loss of 53.67 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.
Shares in PNB rose more than 5 percent after the results. ($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.