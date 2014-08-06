MUMBAI Aug 6 Baring Asia and Singapore's GIC
are in separate talks to invest about $175 million to buy the 49
percent stake in India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd currently held
by investment firm New Silk Route, two people with knowledge of
the matter said.
The deal could be finalised in about a month if the talks
succeed, the people said. They declined to be identified as the
negotiations were still private.
PNB Housing Finance is a domestic mortgage lending unit of
state-run Punjab National Bank, which holds the
remaining 51 percent stake.
"New Silk Route is in talks with multiple parties including
Baring Asia for the exit," one of the sources told Reuters.
Baring Private Equity Asia and New Silk Route Growth Capital
declined to comment. GIC did not immediately respond to a
Reuters query.
New Silk Route first invested in the mortgage lender in 2009
by picking up a 26 percent stake, and it later increased the
holding to 49 percent.
One of the two sources estimated New Silk Route's
two-tranche investment at 2 billion Indian rupees ($32.62
million).
(1 US dollar = 61.3150 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi; Additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Miral Fahmy)