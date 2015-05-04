JAKARTA May 4 Indonesian industrial park developer Puradelta Lestari has launched an initial public offering to raise up to 3.8 trillion rupiah ($292 million), IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.

Puradelta, a unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas Land Ltd , is selling 10.8 billion shares at 210 rupiah to 350 rupiah each, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Macquarie is the sole global coordinator and the bookrunner with Citi, CLSA and Nomura. Sinarmas Securities is the domestic underwriter. ($1 = 13,015.00 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)