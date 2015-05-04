JAKARTA May 4 Indonesian industrial park
developer Puradelta Lestari has launched an initial public
offering to raise up to 3.8 trillion rupiah ($292 million), IFR
reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.
Puradelta, a unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas Land Ltd
, is selling 10.8 billion shares at 210 rupiah to 350
rupiah each, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Macquarie is the sole global coordinator and the bookrunner
with Citi, CLSA and Nomura. Sinarmas Securities is the domestic
underwriter.
($1 = 13,015.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Sunil Nair)