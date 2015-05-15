Fitch Rates Ventas' Senior Notes due 2023 and 2027 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB+' ratings to $400 million of 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $400 million of 3.85% senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Ventas Realty, L.P., an operating partnership of Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR). A full list of Fitch's current ratings on VTR follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect VTR's diverse portfolio