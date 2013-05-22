May 22 Real estate developer Puravankara
Projects has set a price band of 80 rupees to 85
rupees for its up to 1.84 billion rupees ($33.2 million) share
sale, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The company aims to sell 21.57 million shares to qualified
institutional investors on Thursday.
Axis Capital, JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co are
the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Shares of Puravankara, valued by the market at about $371
million, ended at 95.65 rupees on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, DLF Ltd, India's biggest real
estate company by market value, raised about $337 million
through a share sale to qualified institutional investors.
($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)