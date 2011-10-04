* Second bankruptcy in 15 months for Trade Secrets chain

* Company proposes restructuring similar to last year's

* Affiliate of CEO will control company after bankruptcy

Oct 4 The Trade Secrets chain of beauty salons landed back in bankruptcy on Tuesday for the second time in 15 months, with a plan to close more stores.

The company's chief executive, Brian Luborsky, formed Pure Beauty Salons & Boutiques Inc last year to acquire or operate 436 stores, including the company's Trade Secrets stores.

He said in court documents that the business, based in Markham, Ontario, was doing worse than projected and needed to be restructured again by closing more stores or renegotiating leases.

The bankruptcy appears to be a rerun of last year's filing, when it landed in bankruptcy with 612 stores.

Like last year, Regis Corp (RGS.N), a secured creditor, proposes bidding the $32.5 million it is owed for assets of the salon chain. Regis then proposes to transfer those assets to a business affiliated with Luborsky.

Regis did not return calls for a comment.

The transaction will be subject to higher bids and must be approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court.

Luborsky said in court documents the proposed transaction will result in a stronger company that will benefit all creditors.

The case is Pure Beauty Salons & Boutiques Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13159.