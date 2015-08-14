(Corrects date in the dateline to Aug 14 from Aug 13)
By Natalie Grover
Aug 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
approved the use of opioid painkiller OxyContin in patients aged
11 to 16 who have not benefited enough from alternatives.
The long-acting drug is already used to treat adults
suffering from around-the-clock pain and has been reformulated
over the years to combat rising prescription drug abuse in the
United States. (1.usa.gov/1UHGcg9)
Unlike for adults, doctors are to prescribe the medicine
only for children who can already tolerate a minimum dose of 20
milligrams of oxycodone, the active drug ingredient in
OxyContin, the agency said, but retained the same set of
warnings and precautions.
As few pain treatments come with pediatric safety and
effectiveness information, doctors are forced to rely on their
own experience to interpret adult data into dosing information
for children.
The U.S. regulator has been stepping up efforts to procure
more data on drugs for children by incentivising data
collection.
Accordingly, the FDA had asked Purdue Pharma LP, which makes
OxyContin, to evaluate the use of the drug in children.
The company said is in talks with the FDA regarding securing
an additional 6 months of exclusivity for the drug, which goes
off patent in 2030.
OxyContin accounted for about 2 percent of the 215 million
prescriptions written for opioids last year, according to IMS
Health.
About 39,000 prescriptions for extend-release opioids are
written for patients aged 10-19 annually in the United States,
Purdue said.
The original formulation of OxyContin, first approved nearly
two decades ago, was withdrawn due to its potential for abuse.
The only other long-acting opioid option for pediatric pain
management is the duragesic patch, which releases an opioid
called fentanyl through the skin.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)