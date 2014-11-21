(In Nov. 20 story, corrects final paragraph to show Embeda
treats pain, not opioid dependence)
By Toni Clarke
Nov 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
approved a long-acting narcotic painkiller with abuse-resistant
properties made by Purdue Pharma L.P., the agency said on
Thursday.
The FDA approved the once-daily drug, Hysingla ER, with the
expectation that it will reduce, though not necessarily prevent,
abuse through snorting or injecting. (1.usa.gov/11k1D07)
It is the second extended-release "pure" hydrocodone drug
approved by the FDA. The first, approved last October, was
Zohydro ER, made by San Diego-based Zogenix Inc.
Other hydrocodone drugs, such as Vicodin, combine
short-acting hydrocodone with acetaminophen or other
painkillers.
The approval comes at a time of rising prescription drug
abuse. Of the 22,114 drug overdose deaths in 2012, 72 percent
involved opioid analgesics such as hydrocodone, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The FDA's approval of Zohydro, against the advice of its own
advisory committee, prompted criticism that the drug would fuel
prescription painkiller abuse. Long-acting opioid formulations
carry greater risks of overdose than short-acting formulations.
One of the criticisms of Zohydro is that it is not available
in abuse-resistant form. It can be crushed, snorted and
injected.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue's product, by comparison,
is designed to deter abuse. The pill is harder than most pills,
making it difficult to crush. If someone tries to cut it into
small pieces and dissolve, it will turn gooey.
How effective the drugs are in reducing opioid abuse in the
real world remains to be seen.
Purdue's drug is the fourth painkiller with abuse-resistant
properties to be approved by the FDA. In July the agency
approved Targiniq ER, a drug also made by Purdue that includes
the painkiller oxycodone and naloxone, a drug that blocks the
euphoric effects of oxycodone.
Last year the FDA approved Purdue's abuse-deterrent
OxyContin while simultaneously withdrawing the original, widely
abused version.
The FDA recently approved abuse-deterrent labeling for
Pfizer Inc's painkiller Embeda. Pfizer expects the drug
to be available in the U.S. in early 2015. Embeda was recalled
in 2011 due to a flaw in the manufacturing process.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Don
Sebastian)