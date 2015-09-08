Sept 8 Errors in administering Purdue Pharma's fast-acting oxycodone painkiller are likely and could result in insufficient pain relief as the drug must be given every 4-6 hours on an empty stomach, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said.

Privately held Purdue has proposed to make clear on the label that the opioid drug, to be called Avridi, is to be taken on an empty stomach. (1.usa.gov/1NfxZxd)

Data has shown that there is a significant delay in the absorption and peak plasma concentration of oxycodone when taken with food. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)