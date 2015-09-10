Amazon.com wins $1.5 bln tax dispute over IRS
March 23 Amazon.com Inc on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago.
Sept 10 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against approving Purdue Pharma's experimental fast-acting oxycodone painkiller.
The panel voted 23 to 1 against the approval.
The recommendation was in-line with comments from the health regulator's staff who expressed concerns over likely errors in administering the drug to be called Avridi. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 23 Amazon.com Inc on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago.
SEOUL/PARIS, March 24 South Korea's KEPCO , the likeliest suitor for Toshiba Corp's troubled nuclear business, is holding off from making an approach because of question marks over the scale of damage at the unit and political uncertainty in both South Korea and the United States, people with direct knowledge of the matter say.