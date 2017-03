Dec 30 PureCircle Ltd : * PureCircle Receives FDA GRAS "No Objection" for New Rebaudioside M Stevia Sweetener * U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a No Objection letter for the use of PureCircle Rebaudioside M (Reb M) as a general purpose sweetener for foods and beverages in the United States. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here