MANILA Aug 26 Philippine supermarket chain Puregold Price Club Inc will price and launch on Sept. 21 an initial public offering it hopes could raise up to 12.4 billion pesos ($290 million), the stock exchange said on Friday.

The bourse approved the offer, only the second Philippine IPO this year, involving the sale of as much as 600 million common shares at up to 18 pesos each. The company has set aside 90 million shares for a greenshoe option.

The shares make up 34.5 percent of Puregold's issued and outstanding capital stock after the IPO. The offer will close on Sept. 29, with listing set for Oct. 5.

The IPO, which follows the $52 million share sale by Megawide Construction Corp in February, was originally set in March but was delayed due to volatile market conditions.

HSBC and UBS AG are international lead managers, while BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro Investment Corp are the domestic lead managers for the share sale.

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is planning to sell new and existing common shares of its power subsidiary SMC Global Power Holdings Corp this year, possibly the country's largest IPO at an estimated $835 million.

($1 = 42.5 pesos)

