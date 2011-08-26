MANILA Aug 26 Philippine supermarket chain
Puregold Price Club Inc will price and launch on Sept. 21 an
initial public offering it hopes could raise up to 12.4 billion
pesos ($290 million), the stock exchange said on Friday.
The bourse approved the offer, only the second Philippine
IPO this year, involving the sale of as much as 600 million
common shares at up to 18 pesos each. The company has set aside
90 million shares for a greenshoe option.
The shares make up 34.5 percent of Puregold's issued and
outstanding capital stock after the IPO. The offer will close on
Sept. 29, with listing set for Oct. 5.
The IPO, which follows the $52 million share sale by
Megawide Construction Corp in February, was
originally set in March but was delayed due to volatile market
conditions.
HSBC and UBS AG are international lead
managers, while BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro
Investment Corp are the domestic lead managers for the
share sale.
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is planning
to sell new and existing common shares of its power subsidiary
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp this year, possibly the country's
largest IPO at an estimated $835 million.
($1 = 42.5 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)