Aug 12 Data storage company Pure Storage Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an initial public
offering of common stock.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith are among the underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1MkedQN)
Pure Storage makes flash-based storage devices, which are
typically much faster than storage that runs on hard disk
drives. It competes with larger, established companies such as
EMC Corp and NetApp Inc.
The California-based company's filing including a nominal
fund raising target of $300 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)