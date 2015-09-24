(Adds details)
Sept 24 Data storage company Pure Storage Inc
said its initial public offering was expected to be
priced between $16 and $18 per class A share, valuing the
company at $3.33 billion at the top end of the range.
The company is selling all the 25 mln shares offered in the
IPO, expecting to raise up to $450 million.
Pure Storage makes flash-based storage products, which are
typically much faster than hard disk drives. It competes with
larger, established rivals such as EMC Corp and NetApp
Inc.
The company's IPO comes even as some fast-growing technology
companies are shunning public listings, preferring to raise
money in the private market at high valuations.
The technology sector accounted for just 11 percent of IPOs
so far this year, the lowest since 2008, according to
Renaissance Capital.
Reuters reported in April that Pure storage was preparing
for an IPO.
Pure Storage's revenue more than quadrupled to $174.4
million for the year ended Jan. 31. However, net loss increased
to $183.2 million from $78.6 million.
The company's customers include Lamar Advertising Co
, Shutterfly Inc, Intuit Inc and
Skullcandy Inc.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith are among those underwriting the IPO.
Pure Storage plans to list its Class A common stock under
the symbol "PSTG" on the New York Stock Exchange.
