Dec 3 Purplebricks Group Plc IPO-PURP.L, a British online estate agency backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, said it expects to list on London's junior Alternative Investment Market with a market value of 240.3 million pounds ($359 million).

The company, which was founded in 2014 by brothers Michael and Kenny Bruce, said it had conditionally raised 58.1 million pounds ($87 million) ahead of its debut.

Trading in Purplebricks' shares is expected to start at 8.00 am on Dec. 17, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6695 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)