BUZZ-British energy supplier Centrica launches new innovation arm

LONDON, Feb 20 * British energy supplier Centrica said on Monday it has created a new venture called Centrica Innovations (CI) to identify and accelerate new technologies. * CI will deliver a new venture fund to invest in start-ups. Up 100 million pounds ($125 million) will be invested over the next five years. * CI will complement Centrica's existing business. It will identify and invest in technologies and ideas to deliver new products and services to its customers. * Europe's bigg