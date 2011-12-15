* Discounted rights issue to raise about 9.4 mln stg
* Full-year loss widens to 15.3 mln stg
* CEO Roel Pieper resigns
* Expects to be EBITDA positive before the end of next
fiscal
* Shares fall 57 percent to their lowest levels since
mid-2009
By Adveith Nair
LONDON, Dec 15 British technology
developer Pursuit Dynamics announced a
deeply-discounted cash call to shareholders, a wider annual loss
and the departure of its chief executive, sending its shares
plunging to a 2-1/2 year low on Thursday.
The firm said it needed the 9.4 million pounds ($14.5
million) it hoped to raise to fund the commercialization of its
portfolio, which includes technologies for saving energy and
speeding up mixing and heating processes.
The one-for-eight rights issue at 100 pence a share -- a 51
percent discount to Wednesday's closing price -- comes just
eight months after Pursuit Dynamics raised 8 million pounds
through a placing in April.
"The generation of revenue and cash from commercialisation
of PDX's (Pursuit Dynamics') reactor and atomisation technology
has progressed at a lower rate than we had anticipated, giving
rise to a need for additional funding," Non-executive Chairman
Andy Quinn said.
Shares in the company, whose technologies are deployed in a
range of industries including decontamination and food and
beverages, were down 57 percent at 87.75 pence by 0945 GMT,
having hit their lowest level since mid-2009. They have plunged
from a high of 732.5 pence around a year ago.
For the year ended Sept. 30, the company reported a pretax
loss of 15.3 million pounds, compared with 8.7 million last
year. Sales rose to 490,000 pounds.
"Revenues generated from customers have been slower to
emerge than we had expected," the company said. "This is a
timing issue and the delay means that income we expected in the
2010/11 fiscal year should be recognised in the coming year."
Pursuit Dynamics forecast sales of at least 22 million
pounds for 2011/12 and said it expected to be cash flow positive
before the end of this financial year, having missed its prior
target by a year.
The company also announced the resignation of chief
executive Roel Pieper, who took over in September 2009.
Non-executive director Jeremy Pelczer will act as interim chief
executive until a permanent replacement is found.
($1 = 0.6488 British pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones and Mark
Potter)