KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd's 3 billion-ringgit ($962.62 million) sukuk, or Islamic bond, has been assigned a preliminary rating of AAA by Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC).

Funds raised by the company will go to constructing selected government and commercial buildings in Malaysia's administrative centre of Putrajaya.

The company has previously relied on Islamic debt issuances to fund the development of government buildings and quarters. MARC also reaffirmed its stable AAA outlook for the company's existing issuances.

