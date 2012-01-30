HONG KONG Jan 30 China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd has agreed to pay 360 million euros ($473 million) for privately owned German concrete pump maker Putzmeister Holding GmbH, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Sany, controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen, is also assuming an undisclosed amount of the German company's debt, the source told Reuters. The German company's 2011 sales are estimated to be about 560 million euros, the source added.

Sany will contribute 90 percent of deal value, with private equity fund CITIC PE Advisors providing the rest.

Putzmeister announced the deal late on Friday but did not disclose the deal value. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Will Waterman)