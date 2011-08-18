* H1 sales up 16 pct to 129.6 mln euros

LONDON, Aug 18 PV Crystalox Solar cancelled dividend payments and said an oversupply of solar wafers coupled with a steep fall in prices would lead to a loss in the second-half.

Subsidy cuts in Europe and an oversupply of solar panels has sent prices into a tailspin and squeezed margins across the industry, prompting key manufacturers to pare forecasts.

"The current supply situation and pricing pressure will mean that trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in the coming period," the British solar company said on Thursday. "Given these dynamics the group is currently operating at below breakeven level and is likely to incur an operating loss in the second half."

For the six months to end-June, PV Crystalox reported earnings before interest and tax of 24.3 million euros ($35.1 million), up from 9.3 million euros last year, on sales 16 percent higher at 129.6 million euros.

Wafer shipment volume increased by 23 percent to 204 megawatt (MW), and the company expects full-year shipment volumes in the range of 400-450 MW.

PV Crystalox shares, which have fallen more than 60 percent in the past three months, closed at 19.75 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at 91.2 million pounds ($151.1 million).

