* Cuts year shipment outlook to 360-390MW from 400-450MW

* To cut jobs in UK and Germany as it reduces production

* Shares down 42 percent to lifetime low (Adds background)

By Michelle Martin

LONDON, Oct 21 PV Crystalox Solar said it would likely post a full-year loss and was to cut jobs in Britain and Germany as it reduces production on the back of weak demand, sending its shares 42 percent lower.

Subsidy cuts in Europe and increasing production of panels that turn sunlight into electricity have left the solar industry with a glut of equipment and driven prices down 35 percent this year.

"The anticipated recovery in PV end-market demand stimulated by lower module prices has been weaker than expected in the second half of 2011, particularly in Germany, the largest global market," the solar company said on Friday.

PV Crystalox, which said spot prices for wafers used to make solar panels had plummeted more than 50 percent since April, cut its full-year shipment outlook to 360-390 MW from 400-450 MW.

"Today's IMS (statement) is further evidence of the turmoil in the solar industry that makes this sector uninvestable," Altium Securities analyst David Cunningham said in a note.

"That said, PVCS does have a strong balance sheet and unique IP (intellectual property) which should provide comfort to existing shareholders."

Earlier this week, Britain proposed more than doubling support for its nascent marine energy industry and provide additional subsidies for biomass generation, while cutting rates for more mature technologies -- wind and hydro power.

The government said the steady power generation nature of biomass was a benefit as a renewable energy source that comes without the weather-related problems of wind and solar power.

PV Crystalox shares, which had lost three quarters of their value over the past year, were down 42 percent at 7.5 pence by 1215 GMT.

The company is to reduce output at its ingot operation in Milton Park, Oxfordshire, leading to "significant" job losses.

It also plans to reduce output at its German wafer plant and temporarily suspend production at its polysilicon facility in the east German town of Bitterfeld, leading to cuts in short-time working.

A spokeswoman said it was not yet possible to put an exact number on the job losses or the scale of production loss, adding the length of suspension at its Bitterfeld facility would be determined by market conditions.

"PVCS is burning cash. Mothballing assets will help but the wider industry picture is unremittingly bad," Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Shepherd-Barron said in a note.

He reiterated his 'sell' rating on the company and said PV Crystalox needed its polysilicon suppliers to cut prices aggressively as spot prices for the substance plummet.

In August, PV Crystalox cancelled its dividend and said an oversupply of solar wafers coupled with a steep fall in prices would lead to a second-half loss. (Editing by Adveith Nair and Dan Lalor)