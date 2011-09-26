HONG KONG, Sept 26 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending September
23.
SEPTEMBER 23
SHARES IN Alibaba.com Ltd rose 5 percent on Friday
after private equity firms Silver Lake, Russian technology
investment company DST Global and Temasek Holdings
agreed to buy a stake in parent Alibaba Group.
SAMSUNG CARD CO LTD has hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co to sell its
20.64 percent stake in unlisted Samsung Everland, sources with
knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $1
billion.
MALAYSIAN STATE investor Khazanah Nasional is in
talks to buy a stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem
, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
EXPERTS HAVE cast doubt on claims of a giant shale gas find
in northwest England, leaving opponents to accuse the company
behind it of painting an excessively rosy picture to win
political support for the controversial project.
SEPTEMBER 22
PRIVATE EQUITY group Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) will
approach potential buyers in coming weeks for the likely sale of
its New Zealand snack food business Griffin's Foods, a source
told Reuters, in a deal that has been valued at up to A$750
million including debt.
GLOBAL BUYOUT firms in Asia-Pacific see growing investment
opportunities in the region in the next six to nine months as
companies seek alternative sources of financing because of
turmoil in global markets and tighter credit.
SEPTEMBER 21
A NUMBER of lenders to Italian yachtmaker Ferretti are
resisting a request by the company to allow a new shareholder --
China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group -- to acquire a stake in
the business, sources close to the deal said.
SEPTEMBER 20
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP has hired Yi Luo from rival
Carlyle Group as a senior dealmaker for China as the
giant private equity firm builds a new team in the region under
Asia head Michael Chae, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
DEALTALK-AN $80 million investment in a Chinese baby diaper
producer normally would not generate much buzz. But last week's
deal for AAB China was interesting for a few reasons, among them
the involvement of Richard Ong's new $2.3 billion private equity
fund.
CHINA IS considering regulations for a controversial
corporate structure used by companies such as Sina Corp
and Baidu Inc to list overseas and by foreign investors
in Chinese companies, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said on
Tuesday.
REUTERS INSIDER-Foreign investors are in line to raise their
investments in India's agriculture and foods business as trade
barriers come down, says Rajesh Srivastava of Rabo Equity
Advisors.
SBI HOLDINGS INC and Cambodia's Royal Group of
Companies will invest $25 million each to establish a fund which
will invest in mainly Cambodian companies, SBI said in a
statement.
SEPTEMBER 19
CHINA'S CREDIT clampdown on the property sector is providing
more opportunities for domestic real estate-focused private
equity funds like CURA, but it has also created higher
capital-raising hurdles for the funds, its CEO said.
HSBC PRINCIPAL Investments, the private equity arm of the
HSBC group , has invested $25 million for a
minority stake in Hong Kong-based global clothes maker and
designer J.D. United Manufacturing, HSBC said in a release.
