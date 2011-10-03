HONG KONG, October 3 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending September 30.

SEPTEMBER 30

ANALYSIS-FLASHED on the side of a building here in Shanghai's historic Bund district, an image shows a giant ship named "Hony," setting sail from China, traveling past the Statue of Liberty, past Big Ben, and bringing home crates of golden coins.

Hony Capital, the Chinese private equity firm the picture represents, hopes that some day soon, art imitates life.

SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings said its India head, Manish Kejriwal, has decided to step down to explore the creation of a new fund in India, the latest in a series of changes in the investment firm's management.

INTEL CAPITAL, the investment arm of Intel Corp , the world's biggest chipmaker, believes valuations of early-stage technology companies in India have reached a "near-bubble" stage, as too much capital chases too few quality opportunities.

SEPTEMBER 29

HEADLAND CAPITAL Partners, formerly HSBC Private Equity Asia, said it has invested $141 million for a 26.45 percent stake in Singapore-based oil and gas service company Miclyn Express Offshore.

CLSA CAPITAL Partners said it has invested $12 million through its fund ARIA Investment Partners III, L.P., for a minority stake in Hong Kong-based clothing maker and retailer 2% Limited. The firm also has a board seat.

MORGAN STANLEY Private Equity Asia said that managing director Ed Huang and executive director Jun Xu have joined the board of China XD Plastics Co, and the fund has completed its $100 million investment in company.

SEPTEMBER 28

PRIVATE EQUITY fund Bain Capital LLC's planned buyout of Japanese restaurant chain Skylark Co Ltd is on hold after an outbreak of dysentery shut 120 outlets in late August, Basis Point reported, citing bank sources.

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm Providence Equity Partners said it had hired Tao Sun as a managing director and head of China investments, focused on the Greater China region.

ANALYSIS-SOVEREIGN wealth funds may be shifting towards alternative investments such as infrastructure and property as they reconsider their investment strategies after a decade of equity under performance against low-yielding fixed income.

FORMER TOP TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan has raised $875 million for a distressed asset fund to invest in Asia under his PAG group, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

SEPTEMBER 27

ANALYSIS-SIGIT Prasetya is a smartly dressed mathematics whiz, a straight talker, and a man dialed into wealthy circles. Patrick Walujo is a U.S.-educated engineer known for political connections, dogged persistence and a passion for tennis.

THE PRIVATE equity unit of Citic Securities , China's biggest listed brokerage, has launched its third private equity fund, aiming to raise 12 billion yuan ($1.9 billion), two people with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

LENOVO GROUP Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered into a $300 million venture with contract laptop PC maker Compal Electronics Inc in eastern China, the companies said, pushing their shares up sharply.

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS said it is in advanced talks with several consortiums to sell its tower unit, bringing the company closer to possibly sealing a deal after trying for more than a year to offload the stake and shave debt.

SEPTEMBER 26

THE PRIVATE equity arm of Goldman Sachs will invest up to 10 billion rupees ($202 million) in an Indian renewable energy start-up, as the U.S. investment bank bets big on the sector in the world's second-fastest growing major economy.

UBS SAID it has hired Edmund Koh, who was recently at Carlyle Group , as chief executive officer of its wealth management business in Singapore.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP is selling its stake in Shanghai's Channel 1 shopping mall to Hong Kong's New World Development Co for 1.46 billion yuan ($229 million), marking its first exit from a real estate investment in China, a source familiar with the matter said.

PRIVATE EQUITY-backed M&A in Asia has surged 41 percent so far in 2011 to its highest level since the buyout boom in 2007, boosted by sizeable fund exits, as overseas buyers look for entries into the region's higher growth markets.

