HONG KONG, October 10 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending October 7.

OCTOBER 7

KKR & Co LP , Olympus Capital and Advantage Partners are among firms preparing bids to buy software developer Yayoi from MBK Partners, in what could be the largest private equity deal in Japan this year, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Bain Capital has completed a rare 87.5 billion yen ($1.1 billion) recapitalisation for its Japan telemarketing asset Bellsystem24, Basis Point reported on Friday citing bank sources.

OCTOBER 6

A SEOUL court ruled on Thursday that U.S. buyout fund Lone Star was guilty of manipulating stock prices of a Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) unit, clearing a legal uncertainty clouding the fund's $4.1 billion deal to sell KEB to domestic rival Hana Financial Group .

SONY CORP has secured financing from an Abu Dhabi investment fund to back its bid for British music company EMI, a media report said, an acquisition that would beef up its content catalogue as it struggles to compete with Apple .

OCTOBER 5

AN INVESTOR group led by Baring Private Equity Asia is seeking to sell electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia for over S$500 million ($380 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

U.S. PRIVATE equity giant Carlyle Group has bought 9 percent of Indian financial services firm India Infoline (IIFL) on the open market, the companies said on Wednesday, building a stake worth $38 million based on current prices.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS Roberts has three board seats in Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm United Envirotech (UEL) following its investment in the firm, UEL said on Wednesday.

A DRAFT proposal of the Volcker rule that cracks down on banks' proprietary trading gives firms flexibility to hedge risk, and sets stringent limits on such trading beyond U.S. borders to address fears the rule will put U.S. firms at a disadvantage.

OCTOBER 4

HSBC has hired former Citigroup executive Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the alternatives sector in the Asia Pacific, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

THE PRIVATE equity arm of brokerage CLSA said on Tuesday it has invested $22 million for a minority stake in Indian education specialist Resonance Eduventures, the latest in a string of recent investments from the fund.

OCTOBER 3

GLOBAL PRIVATE investment firm Partners Capital said in a statement it has opened a Hong Kong office, co-headed by Janie Chen and Charlotte Plowman, to manage its over $1 billion investments in Asia, and scout more opportunities in the region.

INDIAREIT FUND Advisors, a property fund backed by UK private-equity firm 3i Group , will start marketing its $225 million commercial rental yield fund to overseas investors by the end of this month, a top official said on Monday.

MALAYSIA-BASED private equity fund Navis Capital is mulling the sale of Singapore industrial safety shoemaker King's Safetywear, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week, please see: (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)