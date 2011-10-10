HONG KONG, October 10 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
October 7.
OCTOBER 7
KKR & Co LP , Olympus Capital and Advantage Partners
are among firms preparing bids to buy software developer Yayoi
from MBK Partners, in what could be the largest private equity
deal in Japan this year, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Bain Capital has completed a rare 87.5
billion yen ($1.1 billion) recapitalisation for its Japan
telemarketing asset Bellsystem24, Basis Point reported on Friday
citing bank sources.
OCTOBER 6
A SEOUL court ruled on Thursday that U.S. buyout fund Lone
Star was guilty of manipulating stock prices of a Korea Exchange
Bank (KEB) unit, clearing a legal uncertainty
clouding the fund's $4.1 billion deal to sell KEB to domestic
rival Hana Financial Group .
SONY CORP has secured financing from an Abu Dhabi
investment fund to back its bid for British music company EMI, a
media report said, an acquisition that would beef up its content
catalogue as it struggles to compete with Apple .
OCTOBER 5
AN INVESTOR group led by Baring Private Equity Asia is
seeking to sell electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia
for over S$500 million ($380 million), a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity giant Carlyle Group has bought
9 percent of Indian financial services firm India Infoline
(IIFL) on the open market, the companies said on
Wednesday, building a stake worth $38 million based on current
prices.
KOHLBERG KRAVIS Roberts has three board seats in
Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm United Envirotech
(UEL) following its investment in the firm, UEL said
on Wednesday.
A DRAFT proposal of the Volcker rule that cracks down on
banks' proprietary trading gives firms flexibility to hedge
risk, and sets stringent limits on such trading beyond U.S.
borders to address fears the rule will put U.S. firms at a
disadvantage.
OCTOBER 4
HSBC has hired former Citigroup executive
Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the alternatives sector in
the Asia Pacific, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
THE PRIVATE equity arm of brokerage CLSA said on Tuesday it
has invested $22 million for a minority stake in Indian
education specialist Resonance Eduventures, the latest in a
string of recent investments from the fund.
OCTOBER 3
GLOBAL PRIVATE investment firm Partners Capital said in a
statement it has opened a Hong Kong office, co-headed by Janie
Chen and Charlotte Plowman, to manage its over $1 billion
investments in Asia, and scout more opportunities in the region.
INDIAREIT FUND Advisors, a property fund backed by UK
private-equity firm 3i Group , will start marketing its
$225 million commercial rental yield fund to overseas investors
by the end of this month, a top official said on Monday.
MALAYSIA-BASED private equity fund Navis Capital is mulling
the sale of Singapore industrial safety shoemaker King's
Safetywear, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the
week, please see:
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)