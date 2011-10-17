HONG KONG, October 17 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending October 14.

OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital is preparing to launch a $4-5 billion fund in mid-October to invest in Asia, which would make it the largest fund focused on the region since the global downturn, two sources said.

LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, China's HNA Group and a Middle Eastern fund are expected to submit binding bids for Indian developer DLF's luxury hotel chain Amanresorts International, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

TOKIO MARINE Capital, a Japanese private equity firm affiliated with Tokio Marine Holdings , has launched the sale of drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co in a deal that could be worth as much as 70 billion yen ($905 million), according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

STANDARD CHARTERED Private Equity said that it has invested $61 million for a 41 percent stake in South Korean motorcycle and auto parts maker Daelim Motor Co Ltd .

OCTOBER 12

RISING CAPITAL costs for banks are cutting funds available for buyout deals in Asia as lenders do not want to risk mis-pricing a loan in the current market, leveraged finance bankers said on Wednesday.

ANALYSIS-WHEN Rajiv Ranjan joined billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company three years ago, he had ambitious plans of making a fortune out of reviving distressed assets across India.

DEALTALK-A looming Chinese government crackdown on a corporate structure used by almost half of all U.S.-listed Chinese stocks coupled with growing investor uncertainty has prompted companies to mull major restructuring plans.

FACTBOX-Variable interest entities are a popular way for foreign investors to circumvent China's restrictions on foreign ownership in certain sectors. But messy divorces, rogue executives and unexpected moves by local governments have caused some VIEs to run in to trouble.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital is close to finalising a $3.4 billion deal to buy restaurant chain Skylark from a unit of Nomura Holdings , a source with knowledge of the matter said, in the largest buyout in Japan since the financial crisis.

OCTOBER 11

CHINA INVESTMENT Corp will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund to be set up in partnership with a Russian state vehicle to promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.

PRIVATE EQUITY group EQT III, one-third owned by holding company Investor AB (INVEb.ST), said it has agreed to sell Finland's VTI Technologies for 20 billion yen ($261 million) to Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co .

UK-BASED private equity firm BC Partners has not ruled out an initial public offering for the Australian and Asian operations of its Fitness First gym chain, even as it considers a sale that could fetch more than A$1 billion ($996 million), a source said.

OCTOBER 10

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co said it has appointed former Singapore government minister Lim Hwee Hua as a senior adviser, as the firm looks to build its profile in the hot investment markets of Southeast Asia.

GLOBAL LAW firm White & Case LLP said it has hired Alex Zhang from Jones Day as a senior partner to head its Shanghai office and China corporate and M&A practice.

For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week, please see: (Compiled by Stephen Aldred)