HONG KONG, October 24 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Oct 21.

OCTOBER 21

BANK OF AMERICA-Merrill Lynch has named Chris Gammons as head of Southeast Asia investment banking to replace Tan Chong Lee, who was recently hired by state investor Temasek Holdings, a source briefed on the situation said.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital said it agreed to buy restaurant chain Skylark from Nomura Holdings and other investors for $2.1 billion in equity, marking the largest buyout by a private equity firm in Japan since the financial crisis.

PRIVATE EQUITY firms Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and Olympus Capital are among short-listed bidders for Japanese software developer Yayoi, three sources told Reuters, in a deal that could fetch over $650 million for seller MBK Partners.

OCTOBER 20

BLACKSTONE GROUP is buying more assets and attracting new money from investors, flexing its muscle as losses pile up at private equity firms.

INVESTORS INCLUDING a fund managed by Morgan Stanley and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp are in separate talks to buy a Mumbai property from Indian textiles firm Alok Industries for about $200 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CHINESE PRIVATE equity firm China Science & Merchants (CSM) announced a global fund-raising for a new $1 billion fund that will be its first one open to non-Chinese investors and is aimed at raising CSM's profile overseas.

OCTOBER 19

EXCLUSIVE-CHINA'S financial regulators have asked the world's biggest audit firms to urgently review their work on U.S.-listed Chinese companies and give details on information they may have provided to overseas regulators, two sources told Reuters.

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone Group LP said that it has hired Paul Costello, former general manager of Australia's Future Fund, as non-executive Chairman for Australia and New Zealand.

AN INVESTMENT unit of ICBC International Holdings and private equity firm CDH Investments will buy a combined 15.3 percent stake in Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group, Midea's listed unit GD Midea Holdings Co said.

HANA FINANCIAL Group denied a media report that said the South Korean firm had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share prices.

BLACKSTONE -BACKED China Animal Healthcare Ltd , said it was considering a potential delisting from the Singapore exchange, but would maintain its Hong Kong listing.

OCTOBER 18

MACQUARIE GROUP and top Indian lender State Bank of India are drawing up plans to raise $1 billion to $1.5 billion for their second fund to invest in infrastructure assets and companies in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PAN-ASIA buyouts fund Affinity Equity Partners has acquired a majority stake in Australian meat products firm Primo Smallgoods in a deal that values the company at A$740 million ($758 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Asian buyout fund MBK Partners are among bidders for a majority stake in Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc , two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

OCTOBER 17

A CARLYLE Group -led consortium has acquired an about 80 percent stake in GDC Technology, Asia's largest provider of servers for digital cinemas, the global private equity fund said on Monday.

SABAN CAPITAL Group Inc, a U.S.-based private equity firm controlled by billionaire Haim Saban, bought a 5 percent stake worth 692 billion rupiah ($78 million) in Indonesia's leading media firm PT Media Nusantara Citra .

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity giant Blackstone Group said it will acquire New Zealand fast food chain Antares Restaurant Group, in its first deal in Australia or New Zealand outside the real estate sector.

AUSTRALIAN AUTO products chain Super Retail Group agreed to buy top sports retailer Rebel Group for A$610 million ($630 million) from one of the country's largest buyout firms, capitalising on the weak retail environment to pick up a quality asset.

