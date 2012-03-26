HONG KONG, March 26 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending March
23.
MARCH 23
SHARES OF Chinese online retailer Vipshop Holdings
fell as much as 12 percent in their New York market debut as
even a sharp cut in the offer price failed to overcome concerns
about mounting losses and a complicated corporate structure.
KOREA LIFE Insurance Co Ltd said that it has
placed a final bid for a controlling stake worth about $875
million in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd.
TEAM BOSSES were cool on the idea of becoming actively
involved in any flotation of Formula One on the Singapore stock
exchange, instead preferring to focus on their own interests.
MERGERS AND acquisitions activity hit its lowest quarterly
level in more than seven years in the first quarter of this
year, but investment bankers said a run-up in the markets will
help turn the tide.
IGATE CORP'S plan to delist its Indian subsidiary
has set the stage for a battle next week with shareholders, who
fear that the price being offered to sell their shares in Patni
Computer Systems is too low.
MARCH 22
CARLYLE GROUP has revived an initial public
offering of AvanStrate Inc, a Japanese maker of glass used to
make liquid crystal displays, taking advantage of the recovery
in Japan's stock market.
MARCH 21
FORMULA ONE chief Bernie Ecclestone said he had recommended
Singapore as the best place to float the motor racing business,
seeking to tap Asian enthusiasm for international sporting
brands.
MORGAN STANLEY'S Asia private equity arm has invested
$300 million in China's Tianhe Chemicals Group, the two
companies said on Wednesday, a deal that will help the specialty
chemicals maker expand into the U.S. and European markets.
FUBON FINANCIAL, parent of Taiwan's No.2 life
insurance firm, said it will expand its local network by
acquiring a bank, putting the spotlight on the Carlyle
Group-controlled Ta Chong Bank.
INDONESIA-FOCUSED private equity firm Saratoga Capital and
two other investors have launched a sale of their 315 million
shares in telecom tower firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
to raise up to 913.5 billion rupiah ($100 million),
sources said.
CHINA-FOCUSED private equity fund Lunar Capital has agreed
to pay up to $50 million for a majority stake in privately held
food company Sichuan Zhiqiang Food Co Ltd, according to a source
with knowledge of the matter, placing a bet on the growth of
home-grown consumer brands in China.
MARCH 20
SOUTH KOREA state oil company Korea National Oil Corp
is in talks to join a private equity-led consortium
that agreed to buy El Paso Corp's oil and gas assets for
$7.15 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
DEALTALK-WHEN Warburg Pincus sold a $150 million
stake in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank last month, the
U.S. buyout firm skipped past established investment banks such
as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and chose a local house
instead to handle the deal.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON is looking to raise $300 million for a
fourth private equity fund that will provide growth capital to
companies in emerging markets, the head of private equity at its
emerging markets group said.
MARCH 19
AUSTRALIA'S THIRD-ranked TV network, Ten Network Holdings
Ltd, said it is considering selling its outdoor
advertising business Eye Corp, following a spate of
consolidation in the fast-growing outdoor ad market.
CHINA REMAINS a key focus for Axiom Asia Capital Management,
a private equity firm founded by former executives of Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC, which said it had closed its
third Asia fund at $1.15 billion.
THE UNDERSEA cable unit of India's Reliance Communications
, has applied to list in Singapore, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that could raise $1
billion to help its parent company pare a heavy debt burden.
WARBURG PINCUS said it has hired Simon Eyers, a partner from
4D Global Energy Advisors, as a Managing Director to concentrate
on energy investments in Europe and emerging markets, based in
London.
MARCH 18
ABRAAJ CAPITAL, the Middle East's largest private equity
firm, is set to unveil more deal-making soon and plans a major
push into India.
