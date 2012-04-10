HONG KONG, April 10 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 6.

APRIL 6

TPG CAPITAL LP and China's Hony Capital are to bid jointly for Elpida Memory, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, joining an increasingly international battle for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker.

TAIWAN VENTURE capital firm China Development Financial Holding will buy up to 100 percent of KGI Securities in a cash and stock deal worth T$54.6 billion ($1.9 billion), as it shifts to investment banking.

MBK PARTNERS' hopes for a quick conclusion to the $2.4 billion sale of its Taiwan cable TV business to Want Want China Holdings have been dashed, after controversy over pro-China political comments by the prospective buyer's chairman.

APRIL 5

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Blackstone Group L.P. has agreed to buy 69 warehouses in the United States valued at around A$800 million ($820 million) from Australia's Dexus Property Group , according to a person familiar with the matter.

PRIVATE EQUITY-backed Far East Horizon Limited, a Sinochem Group company, said it had established a $1 billion medium term note programme.

APRIL 4

CARLYLE GROUP LP, with about $147 billion in assets under management, may sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

APRIL 3

SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings and private equity firm RRJ Capital bought nearly half of the shares in the $1.34 billion offering by PetroChina Co's unit Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

MOLSON COORS Brewing Co said it will buy eastern European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.52 billion) to expand in central and eastern European beer markets.

LONGREACH GROUP has hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of its majority stake in Taiwanese lender EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

KKR & CO L.P. is in early talks with banks to amend and extend a A$905 million ($938 million) loan used to buy Australia's BIS Industrial Logistics, Reuters Basis Point reported, as uncertain markets continue to hamper exits for buyout funds.

APRIL 2

U.K.-BASED private equity fund Advent International has invested about $105 million in India's Care Hospitals by acquiring shares from some of the existing investors and injecting additional capital into the business. (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)