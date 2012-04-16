HONG KONG, April 16 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April
13.
APRIL 13
POWER CONSTRUCTION Corp of China has signed a $2.4 billion
contract to build the second phase of a massive coal-fired power
complex in southern India to help meet soaring local demand for
electricity, the firm said on Friday.
SHARES OF private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC
recovered some early losses during afternoon trading on
Thursday, but still closed 1.4 percent below their initial
public offering price.
APRIL 12
HONG KONG Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is in talks
with banks for a loan to help it finance an offer for the London
Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world's
most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with its bid.
KKR & CO LP has agreed to invest $65 million in
China Cord Blood Corp, the two companies said in a joint
statement on Thursday, the global private equity firm's first
healthcare investment in China.
CHINA'S STATE pension fund, the National Social Security
Fund (NSSF), has significant room to increase investments in
major state-owned enterprises given its expansion in assets,
Xinhua News Agency quoted fund Chairman Dai Xianglong as saying.
APRIL 11
PRIVATE EQUITY funds including Carlyle Group and
Sequoia Capital are in separate talks to invest $40 million to
$50 million in JSM Corp, which operates the Indian franchises of
Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
CVC CAPITAL Partners Ltd will pay about HK$5
billion ($644 million) to buy telecommunications and broadband
assets of City Telecom (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed
company said on Wednesday, in Asia's largest private
equity-backed deal this year.
U.S. SECURITIES regulators have sued AutoChina International
Ltd, its executives and others for securities fraud.
APRIL 10
CVC CAPITAL Partners set an April 13 deadline for banks
hoping to play a role in Formula One's Singapore IPO, sources
told Reuters, a sign that the process for the about $1.5 billion
IPO is formally under way, with plans for a July listing.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)