HONG KONG, April 23 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April
20.
APRIL 20
CHINA IS poised to boost quotas on outbound investment
schemes to $100 billion and cut barriers to moving foreign
currency in and out of the country in a series of swift but
small steps to crank open its tightly controlled capital
account.
CARLYLE GROUP is among private equity funds bidding
for a stake in unlisted South Korean group Kyobo Life Insurance
Co Ltd worth about $1.8 billion, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
JAPANESE CONGLOMERATE Marubeni Corp is buying a 22
percent stake in Singapore reinsurer ACR Capital Holdings, a
move that will provide ACR with new capital, the Singapore firm
said.
HAITONG SECURITIES Co Ltd, China's
second-biggest brokerage by assets, priced its $1.7 billion Hong
Kong share offering near the bottom of an indicative range,
leaving room for its shares to climb at the start of trading and
draw more investors in what has been a slow market for listings
in 2012.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP, the world's largest alternative
asset manager, reported higher first-quarter earnings as demand
for its real estate and credit funds pushed assets under
management to a record and yielded more management fees.
APRIL 19
KOHLBERG KRAVIS Roberts & Co and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc will invest 2.69 billion rupees ($52 million) in
India's TVS Logistics Services to help it expand, the three
companies said.
A SONY CORP-led consortium won European Union
approval to buy EMI's music publishing business for $2.2 billion
on condition that it sell the worldwide publishing rights of
artists including Robbie Williams and Lenny Krativz.
APRIL 18
PRIVATE EQUITY funds Affinity Equity Partners, MBK Partners
and a listed retail unit of Lotte Group are among prospective
bidders for an about $744 million stake in Korean water purifier
company Woongjin Coway Co Ltd, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
APRIL 17
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC, facing heavy potential
losses on its Australian TV network Nine Entertainment, plans to
kick off the sale of the group's ticketing agency and send
information to suitors, a source said.
CHINA'S NOAH Holdings Ltd, a distributor of wealth
management products to high-net-worth individuals, plans a real
estate fund worth as much as 18 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) as
cash-strapped developers seek alternatives to bank lending, the
Shanghai Securities News reported.
APRIL 16
CVC HAS hired UBS AG and Goldman Sachs to lead an
expected $2 billion initial public offering of motor racing
business Formula One in Singapore, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
SOUTH KOREA'S stock exchange suspended trading in
electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd and said it may
review the company for possible delisting over an embezzlement
scandal less than a year after it went public.
CARLYLE GROUP is seeking to raise between $701.5 million and
$762.5 million as it presses on with an initial public offering
that is expected in early May, a person familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
