HONG KONG, April 30 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 27.

APRIL 27

ONTARIO MUNICIPAL Employees Retirement System has committed a total of $7.5 billion together with Japan's Pension Fund Association and a consortium led by Mitsubishi Corporation to help raise $20 billion for the world's largest infrastructure fund.

INDIA'S INFRASTRUCTURE Development and Finance Co is in the early stages of raising $1 billion-$1.5 billion for a new fund to invest in infrastructure in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SHARES OF Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-biggest broker by assets, were little changed in its Hong Kong debut on Friday, as concerns over Europe's debt troubles dampened investor demand for new listings.

APRIL 26

CARLYLE GROUP has hired J.P. Morgan to sell its $330 million stake in Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank, sources said, in a deal that could lead to consolidation in Taiwan's low-margin bank sector.

BLACKROCK INC, the world's biggest asset manager, and China Investment Corp, the nation's sovereign wealth fund, have agreed to jointly launch an investment fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

GERMAN FASHION house Hugo Boss said it would focus on opening its own stores and expanding into smaller cities in China as growth in the main driver of the luxury industry slows in 2012.

SK HYNIX Semiconductor Inc, the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, is still reviewing the books of Japan's Elpida Memory Inc for a possible bid, the South Korean firm said.

PETER BRABECK, the chairman of Swiss food group Nestle, has been lined up to chair Formula One motor racing should it go ahead with a planned flotation in Singapore, a source close to the matter said.

GARTH PETERSON, a former managing director in Morgan Stanley's real estate investment and fund advisory business, pleaded guilty to conspiring to evade internal controls required by a U.S. anti-bribery law.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL, which focuses on performance improvement, turnaround management and business advisory services, said it has appointed Harvey Packham as a director with its global forensic and dispute services business in Beijing.

APRIL 25

JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Advantage Partners told an investors' meeting that it has no immediate plans to launch a new fund despite the imminent end-June expiry of the investment period for its existing 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) fund, three people who attended the meeting said.

INDIAN MEDIA group Network 18 is moving towards a U.S. listing of its wholly-owned online retail arm, HomeShop18, that could raise about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

INDIAN DRUGMAKER Intas Pharmaceuticals said it was raising 3 billion rupees ($57 million) from private equity firm ChrysCapital ahead of its initial public offering.

MALAYSIA-BASED Navis Capital said it has made an unconditional takeover offer for SEG International Bhd that values the Malaysian private tertiary education provider at 1.1 billion ringgit ($359 million).

BAIN CAPITAL and CDH Packaging have raised HK$387 million ($50 million) from a sell-down in Greatview Aseptic Packaging , IFR reported.

BUYOUT GROUP CVC Capital Partners Ltd has agreed to buy the majority of restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners, betting that the firm can grow in turnarounds, where it made its name, and also in wider consulting.

APRIL 24

CHINA IS poised to boost quotas on outbound investment schemes to $100 billion and cut barriers to moving foreign currency in and out of the country in a series of swift but small steps to crank open its tightly controlled capital account.

PACIFIC EQUITY Partners has made a second takeover offer for Spotless Group that would be worth about A$745 million ($766.7 million), closer to the amount that the business services company has been seeking, sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

MORGAN STANLEY, Spain's Banco Santander, Singapore's DBS Group and Malaysia's CIMB have been added as bookrunners for Formula One's upcoming Singapore initial public offering, IFR reported, citing sources.

TOSHIBA CORP is no longer bidding for bankrupt Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory, sources close to the talks said.

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm HarbourVest Partners said on Tuesday it has hired ex-J.P. Morgan banker Sally Shan as a managing director to head its new office in Beijing.

APRIL 23

DEALTALK-CHINA'S hot Internet sector is facing a problem it is unaccustomed to: a lack of money.