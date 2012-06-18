HONG KONG, June 18 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June
15.
JUNE 15
EXCLUSIVE-Global private equity funds including Silverlake
and TPG Capital, and Asia fund Primavera Capital, are
among firms that have indicated interest in U.S.-listed AsiaInfo
Linkage Inc, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters, in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion.
GLOBAL BUYOUT firms Blackstone Group L.P., Bain
Capital, Carlyle Group and KKR & Co L.P. are
talking to banks about potential bids for a stake in privately
held Australia packaging company Pact, according to sources with
knowledge of the matter.
THE NEXT wave of private investment in Africa is likely to
come from Asian funds, lured by sustained high growth rates and
increasing economic and political stability, according to the
co-head of one of the continent's top private equity groups.
CHINA'S BIGGEST milk producer by revenue, Inner Mongolia
Yili Industrial Group Co, has recalled baby formula
tainted with "unusual" levels of mercury in the latest safety
scare for the country's dairy sector.
HOPU INVESTMENT Management Co Ltd has sold its around 6
percent stake in listed China milk maker China Mengniu Dairy Co
for 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($289 million) to
Danish-Swedish dairy group Arla Food Amba.
PT MNC Skyvision is looking to raise up to 2.45 trillion
rupiah ($260.08 million) in an initial public offering in July
that is set to become Indonesia's biggest float in 2012 after
setting a price range, an underwriter said.
GERMAN BUILDING and industrial service provider Bilfinger
Berger aims to expand its reach in foreign markets
through acquisitions, its chief executive told a German
newspaper.
SOVEREIGN WEALTH fund Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA),
money manager BlackRock Inc, and twenty other
cornerstone investors will buy around 62 percent of Malaysian
firm IHH Healthcare's up-to-$2 billion IPO, the biggest takeup
by such investors of any recent major offering in the region.
JUNE 14
CHINESE INVESTMENT company Fosun International is
to form a strategic partnership with the Danish private equity
investment firm Axcel to identify business opportunities in
China and Europe.
SHARES IN Perpetual rallied as much as 10 percent
after a newspaper said a private equity firm was planning to
approach the Australian wealth management group with an offer.
JUNE 13
ASIA PRIVATE equity fund Unitas Capital said it will invest
$162.4 million on a significant minority stake in South Korea's
NEPA Company Ltd, placing a bet on booming growth in the world's
second-largest outdoor apparel and equipment market.
JUNE 12
SOUTH KOREA'S Kumho Industrial Co said it had
sold 946.5 billion won ($811.9 million) worth of assets,
including its 415.5 billion won stake in Daewoo Engineering &
Construction to a private equity fund operated by
Korea Finance Corp to boost liquidity.
BLACKROCK INC said it has received several proposals to buy
or help restructure its Australian unlisted property trust which
has assets of A$468 million ($464.75 million) but is short of
funds to meet redemption demands.
QANTAS AIRWAYS said it has hired Macquarie Group
and set up an internal team to defend against potential
private equity bids, after the Australian carrier lost a third
of its value last week on warnings of its first loss since
listing.
JUNE 11
CHINA'S NATIONAL Social Security Fund will increase
investment in private equity funds by more than 50 percent in
2012 as China attempts to improve investment returns from its
pension system, the official Shanghai Securities Journal
reported on Monday.
