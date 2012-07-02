HONG KONG, July 2 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 29.
JUNE 29
PRIVATE EQUITY firm 3i is axing more than a third of
its staff and closing offices from Barcelona to Shanghai,
retreating to its northern European roots in a bid to revive a
business hit by a spate of poor deals and appease disgruntled
shareholders.
THE FEDERAL Trade Commission has approved a Sony Corp-led
consortium's purchase of EMI Music Publishing, without
having to make any divestitures, the FTC said.
NESTLE AUSTRALIA Ltd said it has agreed to sell
its Peters Ice Cream business to Australia's largest private
equity firm, Pacific Equity Partners, for an undisclosed sum.
AUSTRALIA'S NO.2 department store chain David Jones
said it had received an unsolicited $1.65 billion bid from a
consortium led by Britain's EB Private Equity - a firm it did
not know much about and was unknown to many market players.
ASIA-PACIFIC stock sales dropped to a four-year low in the
first half of 2012 as lingering concerns about Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in China rocked investors'
confidence in new listings in the region, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
JUNE 28
CHINESE WIRE maker Fushi Copperweld Inc said it has
agreed to be taken private by a group led by its co-chief
executive, in a deal valuing the company at about $364 million.
ASIA PACIFIC lending, excluding Japan, was 26 percent lower
at $128 billion in the first six months of 2012, compared to a
year earlier, as companies opted to raise bonds and bilateral
loans instead of syndicated loans.
JUNE 27
U.S. BUYOUT firm KKR & Co Ltd has agreed to buy a
majority of Australia's GenesisCare in a deal which values the
company at up to A$600 million ($602 million), two sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A GERMAN banker who admitted to taking bribes during the
sale of a stake in the Formula One business, was sentenced to 8
years and six months in prison by a Munich court.
AUSTRALIAN MINING and media magnates, looking to cash in on
valuations at their lowest in a decade, are behind stake buys
and takeover bids worth nearly $7 billion in the last two weeks,
offering some hope for moribund equity and deals markets.
JUNE 26
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity funds, which poured tens of billions
of dollars into India investments when the economy and currency
were flying high a few years ago, may be stuck with those
holdings much longer than planned as the rupee's plunge plays
havoc with their exit options.
THE FOUNDER and top shareholder of struggling Australian
surfwear maker Billabong International is open to
another takeover offer after rejecting an approach earlier this
year, the Australian Financial Review reported.
JUNE 25
SOUTH KOREAN private equity fund MBK Partners has been
chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in
electronics retailer in Hi-mart Co Ltd, with local
media putting the bid value as high as 1.25 trillion Korean won
($1.1 billion).
EUROPEAN PRIVATE equity fund Permira is moving its first
global technology, media and telecoms partner to Asia as it eyes
higher investments in the region.
SHARES IN Australia's Billabong slid 36 percent to a record
low when they resumed trading after a heavily discounted share
sale, as investors bailed out of a company they fear has lost
its way.
LARSEN & TOUBRO Ltd, India's biggest engineering
conglomerate, is seeking to sell a stake in its infrastructure
unit to help fund its expansion as economic growth drives demand
for roads, ports and bridges.
JUNE 23
JAPAN'S STRUGGLING Renesas Electronics Corp plans
to start capital raising talks with KKR, including issuing about
50 billion yen ($621 million) in new shares to the U.S.
investment firm, Nikkei business daily reported.
