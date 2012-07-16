HONG KONG, July 16 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July
13.
JULY 13
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Bain Capital is in advanced talks
with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC)
to make a joint bid for a 40 percent stake in IT outsourcing
company Genpact for $1.5 billion to $2 billion, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DEBT-LADEN Chinese shipping and oil storage firm Titan
Petrochemicals Group Ltd, facing a lawsuit seeking its
liquidation from Warburg Pincus, is in "active
discussions" to sell a controlling stake.
JULY 12
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone Group LP is
backing Mark Wilson, the former chief of AIA Group Ltd
, in the bidding for ING Groep NV's Asia
insurance unit, a source directly familiar with the matter said.
MOELIS & CO has launched its India operations with the
hiring of Manisha Girotra, former chief executive of UBS AG
in India, as its country head, the U.S. investment
banking boutique said.
THE AUSTRALIAN head of natural resources and infrastructure
at JPMorgan, Alan Young, is leaving the investment bank
to join private equity firm Prostar Capital, a person familiar
with the move said.
JULY 11
CHINA WAS the main contributor to a 24 percent rise in new
global investment in clean energy in the second quarter as large
Chinese solar and wind projects raised millions of dollars of
finance, said research firm Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
JULY 10
WARBURG PINCUS is investing $200 million to buy an
undisclosed minority stake in privately-owned China Auto Rental
Holdings Inc, after the car rentals company pulled its U.S. IPO
in April due to market turmoil.
SHARES OF Samsonite International S.A., the
world's biggest luggage maker, fell more than 7 percent to the
lowest level in six months on worries its two largest
shareholders, Royal Bank of Scotland and private equity
fund CVC Capital Partners, will trim their stakes.
MASO CAPITAL has hired former Mount Kellett Capital
executive Allan Finnerty for a top role at the hedge fund being
set up by former managing directors of Och-Ziff Capital
Management Manoj Jain and Sohit Khurana.
HOLLAND-BASED private equity fund of funds AlpInvest
Partners, owned by U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group, said
it is launching a dedicated private equity secondary investments
team in Hong Kong to be led by Neal Costello, a principal who
has relocated from its New York office.
CARLYLE GROUP said its preliminary "carry fund" valuations
fell 2 percent in the second quarter, underscoring the weak
performance of the global markets.
SILVER LAKE, the $14 billion private equity asset manager
with a focus on technology investments, is seeking $7.5 billion
from investors for its next flagship buyout fund, according to a
U.S. regulatory filing.
BAIN CAPITAL LLC, the private equity firm co-founded by
Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, has completed
fundraising for its second Asia fund, closing at $2.3 billion,
one of its senior executives said.
JULY 9
INDONESIA'S PT Lippo Karawaci may sell as much as
49 percent of its unit Siloam Hospitals in a deal that would
value the firm at more than $1 billion, drawing a slew of
private equity firms to the sale as they bet on growth in
healthcare spending in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, sources
said.
ONTARIO TEACHERS' Pension Fund and private equity fund
Unitas Capital have teamed up for a potential joint bid for
Singapore-based Infastech, one of the world's biggest makers of
industrial fasteners, in a deal worth over $750 million, said
two sources with knowledge of the matter.
CHINESE COMPANIES are eyeing German machine tool group MAG,
two sources close to the transaction said on Monday, in a sign
appetite remains high among Chinese groups for the acquisition
of German industrial know-how.
U.S. PRIVATE equity fund TPG Capital has acquired
private Chinese packaging company HCP Holdings Inc for around
$600 million, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported,
citing sources.
APOLLO GLOBAL Management LLC said it has appointed
Martin Kelly, a top financial controller at Barclays Plc
, the British bank tainted with an interest rate rigging
scandal, as its next chief financial officer.
