HONG KONG Mar 18 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending March 15.
MARCH 15
A CREDIT crunch is stifling thousands of mostly small,
private companies in China that coax energy savings from
smokestack industries, further dealing a blow to Beijing's drive
to foster green innovation and ease choking pollution.
CARLYLE GROUP LP shares were sold in an unregistered
block trade for $30.75 each, a 5 percent discount to the closing
price in regular market trading, a source familiar with the
matter said.
MARCH 14
THE SUCCESS of a broad U.S. crackdown on offshore tax
dodging will be determined in part by China's cooperation, but
talks with Chinese officials are making little headway, former
U.S. Treasury Department officials and tax professionals said.
ASIA PRIVATE equity firm Olympus Capital said it had
launched Olympus Capital Asia Credit, a lending business based
in Singapore that will offer loans of $20 million to $100
million to mid-sized corporations in Asia.
MARCH 13
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India's
largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd
, two sources with direct knowledge of the development
told Reuters on Wednesday.
MARCH 12
CARLYLE GROUP and KKR & Co LP are among the bidders
to have made first round offers to buy a minority stake in Thai
Life Insurance Co Ltd, in a deal said to be worth about $500
million, according to people close to the auction.
SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL Group received a buyout offer
from a consortium led by founder-chairman Jinsheng Ren and
including Hony Capital, the latest in a series of China-based
companies going private.
STATE-BACKED lender Development Bank of Japan
launched a 150 billion yen ($1.56 billion) fund to invest in
domestic companies.
MARCH 11
CVC CAPITAL Partners and PT Multipolar Tbk launched
an up to $1.36 billion offering of shares in retailer PT
Matahari Department Store, seeking to benefit from
growing investor appetite for consumer stocks in Indonesia and
partially cash out of one of their most profitable investments
in the region.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
wants to boost its stake in Japanese railway and
property group Seibu Holdings Inc by as much as 4 percent as
Seibu plans to relist its shares.
MARCH 9
PRIVATE EQUITY firm TPG Capital has purchased the
highly sought after assets of Australian poultry firm Ingham
Enterprises, Bob Ingham confirmed in a statement.