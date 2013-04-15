HONG KONG Apr 15 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 12.
APRIL 12
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, April 12 U.S. buyouts firm KKR
& Co L.P. has agreed to buy a controlling stake in
India's Alliance Tire Group from Warburg Pincus LLC, the
three companies said on Friday, without disclosing details of
the transaction.
APRIL 11
EXCLUSIVE-CARLYLE GROUP LP has hired a former UBS
banker to launch an Indonesia office, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said, becoming the first major
private equity firm to set up shop on its own in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
APRIL 10
KKR said it has hired Hirofumi Hirano from AlixPartners Asia
LLC to serve as chief executive officer of KKR Japan as it
expands its presence in the country.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Advent International has opened its
first office in China to take advantage of investment
opportunities in the country.
CARLYLE HAS acquired a Shanghai office building, Central
Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed real estate fund
Forterra Trust, Forterra said.
SHARES IN Australia's Billabong International Ltd
fell as much as 30 percent after the struggling surfwear maker
said it was in talks over a takeover proposal valuing it at
around $300 million, 45 percent lower than indicative offers.
APRIL 9
EXCLUSIVE-NEPOCH CAPITAL, a new private equity firm founded
by the son of a former member of China's politburo, has launched
the first 'princeling' fundraising since the new government took
power last month vowing to clamp down on cronyism and nepotism.
AUSTRALIA'S BILLABONG International Ltd said on
Tuesday a consortium led by its former U.S. boss, Paul Naude,
had cut its takeover bid for the struggling surf wear company by
45 percent to $300 million.
APRIL 8
KKR has hired Deutsche Bank's Diane Raposio as a
director to work in its client coverage and capital markets
teams in Australia, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
CHINA CONSUMER focused private equity firm Lunar Capital
said it has promoted Eric Yiming, a former general manager of
China for Tropicana, to sector partner, covering the food and
beverage and consumer goods sectors.
AOF BETA NV, a Netherlands based company owned by Asia
private equity firm Unitas Capital, said it has completed the
around $800 million sale of Australasian auto parts company
Exego Group Pty Ltd to Genuine Parts Co.