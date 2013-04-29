HONG KONG Apr 29 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 26.
APRIL 26
JAPAN'S SUMITOMO Mitsui Banking Corp is in advanced talks to
buy a $1.2 billion stake in BTPN, an Indonesian lender
backed by TPG Capital, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
INDONESIA'S SARATOGA Investama Sedaya, an investment holding
company, is expected to begin investor education for an initial
public offering of about $250 million in early May, IFR
reported.
AUSTRALIAN COPPER miner Discovery Metals Ltd's top
executive said the company has received no new bid from former
suitor Cathay Fortune, adding the Chinese firm's disparaging
comments earlier in the week were part of an effort to snap up
its Botswana copper project cheaply.
AS PART of Japan's economic revival plan, the new government
has added $3.2 billion to the spending power of state-linked
funds investing in Japanese companies, effectively acting as
venture capitalists much to the chagrin of private equity firms.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm KKR & Co LP said it will share
40 percent of profits from its own investments with shareholders
and reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations, sending
its shares to an all-time high.
APRIL 25
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Permira has told investors it has raised
2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the first tranche of its
latest fund, Permira V, half the amount of an already scaled
back target.
CITIGROUP HAS appointed Chris Laskwoski, a 15 year
veteran at the bank, as head of corporate and investment banking
for Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Laskowski will continue to head the bank's alternative assets
group for Asia Pacific, the memo said.
APRIL 24
CHINESE FIRM Cathay Fortune Corp, the top shareholder and a
former suitor of Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd, has proposed
a fresh offer to buy the copper miner, as long as Discovery
halts a planned equity raising.
APRIL 23
3SBIO INC said a consortium comprising its Chief
Executive Jing Lou and CITIC Private Equity has raised its offer
for the Chinese biotechnology company for the second time to
about $370 million.
AUSTRALIAN SURFWEAR maker Billabong International Ltd
said it had granted a 10-day extension to the buyer
consortium led by Sycamore Partners, which is in talks to take
the company private.
APRIL 22
TPG CAPITAL is putting China's UniTrust Finance & Leasing
Corp up for sale, seeking $800 million, and has hired Morgan
Stanley and UBS to handle the deal, people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
DISCOVERY METALS' top shareholder and former suitor, Chinese
firm Cathay Fortune Corp, said it will not support the
Africa-focused copper producer's plan to shore up its funding.
STANDARD CHARTERED Bank said it has hired Petter
Sternby, the former head of Nomura's Asia FIG team as head, as
head of Southeast Asia financial institutions coverage.
CHINA FOCUSED private equity firm Lunar Capital Management
has taken a controlling stake for around $50 million in Guizhou
Yonghong Food Co Ltd, which makes and sells beef products under
the Bullhead brand, according to a source with knowledge of the
matter.
LAW FIRM Morrison & Foerster said that Marcia Ellis has
rejoined the firm as a corporate partner in the Hong Kong
office, advising on debt financing, private equity transactions
and cross border mergers and acquisitions.
APRIL 21
BLACKSTONE GROUP Inc. founder Stephen Schwarzman will
personally donate $100 million to a scholarship fund at China's
Tsinghua University as part of the largest internationally
funded philanthropic project in the country's history.