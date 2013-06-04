HONG KONG, June 4 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending May 31.

MAY 31

BANK OF China and Morgan Stanley have combined to provide $7 billion of loans to finance Shuanghui International's record deal to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods, people familiar with the matter said.

FROM POOLING office space to paying bills with company stock, small and mid-sized Australian miners are finding new ways to stay afloat during one of the sector's worst downturns.

A $195 million five-year financing backing CVC Capital Partners purchase of a majority stake in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, has been signed and funded, Basis Point reported.

MAY 30

SHUANGHUI INTERNATIONAL Holdings is buying Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's biggest hog producer, for $4.7 billion to feed a growing Chinese appetite for U.S. pork, in a deal that has stirred concern among U.S. politicians.

IN THREE decades, Wan Long has turned Shuanghui International Holdings from a small, loss-making meat processor into China's largest, and is making his country's biggest takeover of a U.S. company - the $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's leading pork producer.

CHINA BIOTECHNOLOGY company 3SBio Inc has completed its going private process, through a consortium led by its chief executive Jing Lou and CITIC Private Equity, for $16.70 per American Depositary Share, valuing the company at around $370 million.

MAY 29

PRIVATE EQUITY firms KKR and Carlyle Group are among the suitors lining up bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's Australian unit, Optus Satellite, people familiar with the matter said, a business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion).

A CONSORTIUM led by U.S. buyouts fund Warburg Pincus said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy around 20 percent of the retail unit of Vietnam's Vingroup Joint Stock Co for $200 million, betting on retail growth in the Asian country.

CARLYLE SAID that it had agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in two Chinese shopping malls, betting on growing consumer demand and expansion of the retail sector in the world's second-largest economy.

INDONESIAN INVESTMENT firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya aims to raise up to $395 million in an initial public offering next month, underwriters said, in what would be the country's biggest IPO in two years.

MAY 28

SINGAPORE PRECISION engineering firm United Test & Assembly Center, owned by Affinity Equity Partners and TPG Capital , is closing a $125 million debt facility, part of a refinancing of leveraged loans used to buy the company in 2007, Basis Point reported.

MAY 27

CLUB MEDITERRANEE'S top shareholders, AXA Private Equity and Chinese investor Fosun International , said they plan to offer to buy the holiday group alongside the company's management.

ABU DHABI Investment Authority is reducing target exposures to developed market stocks and looking for growth in emerging markets, the sovereign wealth fund that is one of the world's biggest investors said.

GERMANY'S KION Group, the world's second biggest maker of fork lift trucks, and shareholder Shandong Heavy are getting as much as 500 million euros ($647 million) in financing from the China Development Bank to support their cooperation, Kion said.