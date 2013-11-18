HONG KONG Nov 18 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 15.

NOVEMBER 15

JAPAN-BASED Secured Capital, the real estate unit of private equity firm PAG, said it has raised about $1.5 billion for investments in Asia, which it plans to primarily deploy in distressed real estate and debt opportunities in Japan.

GLOBAL A&T Electronics bondholders are demanding the reversal of a transaction that allowed it to swap $543 million of junior debt for senior bonds - a deal they say dilutes the assets backing their debt and was done without their consent.

NOVEMBER 14

HONG KONG'S Securities and Futures Commission appointed veteran dealmaker Mary Ma as non executive director, looking to benefit from her experience as a top executive at computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd and private equity firms TPG Capital and Boyu Capital.

GLOBAL LOGISTIC Properties Limited said it has launched a $3 billion China-focused logistics infrastructure fund, to tap opportunities from China's domestic consumption. []

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd is seeking to raise A$344.5 million ($320.3 million) in an initial public offering on Dec. 9, the company said in its IPO prospectus.

KHAZANAH NASIONAL Bhd, Malaysia's state investment firm, said its insurance arm has completed the $252 million purchase of a 90 percent stake in Turkish insurer Acibadem Saglik ve Hayat Sigorta.

NOVEMBER 13

EXCLUSIVE-ONE of the world's biggest private equity firms, TPG, is reshuffling its senior ranks in Asia as it battles to finish raising money for its latest regional fund and bridge the gap with rivals.

NOVEMBER 11

MANULIFE FINANCIAL Corp, Canada's largest life insurer, said it plans to expand its third party private asset management business, allowing clients to invest in assets such as timberland, farmland, real estate and private equity.

A GROUP of investors led by Singapore's Temasek Holdings bought a $213 million stake in Yashili International Holdings Ltd, sending shares of the milk powder producer soaring after its parent sold down stock to meet Hong Kong listing requirements.

NOVEMBER 8

CHINA CINDA Asset Management gained approval for a Hong Kong IPO that sources say could raise up to $2 billion, kickstarting a deal that will offer clues as to whether the company - created for a government bailout - can transform into a profit-driven entity.

INDIA'S KEDAARA Capital, co-founded by a former India head of Singapore sovereign fund Temasek, has raised $540 million for its maiden fund, it said, at a time when first-time funds in Asia are struggling to raise capital.

NOVEMBER 7

KKR-owned mining services company Bis Industries Ltd is planning to raise as much as A$500 million ($475 million) in an initial public offering before the year-end, sources familiar with the matter said, capitalising on a resurgence in Australia's IPO market.

NOVEMBER 6

CHINA'S SHUANGHUI International Holdings, which bought U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc this year, has hired banks for a Hong Kong IPO, seeking to raise up to $6 billion in what could be the region's largest stock offering in four years.

CARLYLE GROUP LP posted an 11 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as asset sales generated less cash for shareholders than in any other quarter since the alternative asset manager went public.

ZOMATO, A web-based restaurant search engine in India, said on Wednesday it had raised $37 million from Sequoia Capital and Info Edge India Ltd to fund its expansion in overseas markets.

NOVEMBER 4

BLACKSTONE AGREED to pay about $400 million for a stake in Chinese shopping mall group SCP Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said, marking the U.S. private equity firm's largest investment in shopping malls in Asia.

AUSTRALIA'S NINE Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is seeking to raise up to A$697 million ($658 million) in an initial public offering to pay down debt, according to its prospectus.