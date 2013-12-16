HONG KONG Dec 16 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ended Dec. 13.

DEC. 13

ASIAN PRIVATE equity firm PAG said it had invested $250 million into theme park operator Universal Studios Japan, joining other investors including Goldman Sachs, MBK Partners and Owl Creek.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman dealmaker Richard Ong, has paid $350 million for a stake in waste-to-energy company China Everbright International Ltd , according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

INVESTMENT BY Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund in infrastructure projects abroad will amount to less than 1 percent of its 120 trillion yen ($1.16 trillion) fund, Takatoshi Ito, a government advisory panel member, told reporters.

DEC. 12

NORD ANGLIA Education, a Hong Kong-based school operator, has hired banks for an initial public offering that could come next year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

SHARES IN China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd surged as much as a third in their trading debut, marking a major success for China's first listing of a bad debt management firm and boding well for other potential IPOs in the sector.

GOLDMAN SACHS has agreed to provide a $120 million pre-IPO loan to Shanghai-based warehouse developer e-Shang, co-founded by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, e-Shang said.

INDIA'S GMR Infrastructure Ltd has hired four banks including Citigroup and JPMorgan to manage the listing of its airport business that is expected to raise $300-$350 million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

DEC. 11

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Actis said it sold its 82 percent stake in India's Sterling Hospital to Addlife Investments Private Limited, a company promoted by the hospital's current chairman, Girish Patel.

SOUTH KOREAN financial regulators approved private equity firm MBK Partners' 1.84 trillion won ($1.75 billion) purchase of ING Groep's local insurance unit, the country's largest insurance acquisition.

ALIBABA GROUP Holding Ltd said it is seeking to extend the draw-down period of an $8 billion loan from January next year, a move people familiar with the e-commerce company's plans said would buy it more time to launch an IPO.

DEC. 10

DEBT LENDER Intermediate Capital Group has launched an Australia senior loan fund, targeting to raise up to A$1 billion ($895.55 million) over the next three to five years, Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported.

DEC. 9

KKR & CO LP and Bain Capital are among suitors which have placed initial bids for Tyco International Inc's South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

CARLYLE GROUP LP, hedge fund firm Farallon Investors and China Cinda have agreed to buy $45 million worth of shares in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd as China's largest provider of death-care services seeks up to $215 million in a Hong Kong IPO.

ASIA RESEARCH & Capital Management has raised $1.1 billion for its new hedge fund, the region's biggest launch this year, as investment opportunities for the distressed asset specialist grow on the back of tighter credit.

PRIVATE EQUITY has become a more attractive asset class to investors in the wake of the global financial crisis, according to a research report from Coller Capital. ()

BANKERS IN Australia have much to cheer this Christmas as fees from underwriting IPOs surge 10-fold this year, and many are now betting on an equally active year in 2014 as a slew of private equity exits keep the market busy.