HONG KONG Jan 20 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Jan. 17.

JANUARY 17

EXCLUSIVE-ANHEUSER-Busch InBev SA is in advanced discussions to buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery from private equity owners KKR & Co LP and Affinity Equity Partners for more than $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

CHINA-FOCUSED private equity firm Boyu Capital, whose partners include former TPG Capital executive Mary Ma and the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, has raised $1.5 billion for its second buyout fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

CARLYLE GROUP is seeking to raise up to $290 million by selling a stake in Chinese home appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Ltd, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

CHINA DIAPER maker AAB Group, backed by Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, is seeking to raise up to $300 million in a Hong Kong stock market listing, IFR reported.

CITIC CAPITAL Holdings Ltd, which is backed by CITIC Group Corp and China sovereign wealth fund CIC said it has established a multi-strategy hedge fund, CCTrack Solutions.

SINGAPORE'S GIC Pte Ltd is partnering a group of investors to buy $1.3 billion worth of Manhattan office space from Time Warner Inc, as the sovereign wealth fund steps up its purchases of real estate where it sees increasing value.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has decided to sell its entire majority stake in Japanese property operator Kokusai Kogyo Co to its founding family for 130-140 billion yen ($1.25-1.34 billion), people with direct knowledge of the deal said.

JANUARY 16

CITIC CAPITAL Holdings said it has completed the privatisation of AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc, together with consortium members which included CITIC Private Equity, in a deal valued at around $900 million. The deal is China's second-largest private equity backed privatisation and CITIC Capital's sixth take-private deal. ()

JANUARY 15

SEIBU HOLDINGS Inc applied to relist its shares on the Tokyo bourse, as the company starts negotiations with top shareholder Cerberus over a proposed sale of much of the U.S. fund's stake, sources said.

STATE INVESTOR 1Malaysia Development Bhd has invited investment banks to pitch for advisory roles for an up to $2 billion IPO of its power assets, the country's biggest listing in nearly two years, sources said.

JANUARY 14

ROSE ROCK Group, an investment management firm backed by the Rockefeller family, has agreed to help develop a $2.5 billion resort project in Vietnam.

JANUARY 13

AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST phone company Telstra Corp Ltd has agreed to sell 70 percent of its directories unit Sensis to Platinum Equity, a U.S.-based private equity firm, for A$454 million ($407.17 million).